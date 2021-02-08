Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) EPS is poised to hit -0.13 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) flaunted slowness of -9.11% at $11.18, as the Stock market unbolted on February 05, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $12.84 and sunk to $10.91 before settling in for the price of $12.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BQ posted a 52-week range of $4.06-$12.30.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $837.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.98.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 315 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 341,227 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -79,310. The stock had 9.34 Receivables turnover and 1.96 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.61, operating margin was -18.15 and Pretax Margin of -22.84.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -23.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Boqii Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Boqii Holding Limited (BQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.33.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Technical Analysis of Boqii Holding Limited (BQ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Boqii Holding Limited, BQ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.3 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.80% While, its Average True Range was 1.50.