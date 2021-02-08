CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.38 million

By Steve Mayer
CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) started the day on February 05, 2021, with a price increase of 12.49% at $23.59. During the day, the stock rose to $23.91 and sunk to $20.75 before settling in for the price of $20.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVM posted a 52-week range of $6.35-$40.91.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $833.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.91.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 43 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -5188.28 and Pretax Margin of -5415.64.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. CEL-SCI Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.20%, in contrast to 30.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 11, this organization’s Director bought 100 shares at the rate of 14.24, making the entire transaction reach 1,424 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,914. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s Director bought 800 for 11.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,416. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,723 in total.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -5415.64 while generating a return on equity of -243.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in the upcoming year.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1389.45.

In the same vein, CVM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.83, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.53 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.98% While, its Average True Range was 4.55.

Raw Stochastic average of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 295.58% that was higher than 135.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

