China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) volume hits 2.21 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Zach King
China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) flaunted slowness of -3.67% at $0.82, as the Stock market unbolted on February 05, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $0.85 and sunk to $0.76 before settling in for the price of $0.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPHI posted a 52-week range of $0.32-$1.40.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -13.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -92.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5676, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4894.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 228 workers. It has generated 45,140 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -85,546. The stock had 12.35 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.04, operating margin was -31.06 and Pretax Margin of -189.51.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the China Pharma Holdings Inc. industry. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.70%, in contrast to 3.00% institutional ownership.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2011, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.12) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -189.51 while generating a return on equity of -104.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -92.60%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.36.

In the same vein, CPHI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47.

Technical Analysis of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [China Pharma Holdings Inc., CPHI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.06 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.1018.

Raw Stochastic average of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.84% that was lower than 99.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

