IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Open at price of $5.01: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) flaunted slowness of -1.42% at $4.86, as the Stock market unbolted on February 05, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $5.0801 and sunk to $4.67 before settling in for the price of $4.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IZEA posted a 52-week range of $0.07-$7.45.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 17.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $268.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.36.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 122 employees. It has generated 155,374 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -59,755. The stock had 2.99 Receivables turnover and 0.81 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.81, operating margin was -38.79 and Pretax Margin of -38.46.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the IZEA Worldwide Inc. industry. IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.90%, in contrast to 2.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s President and CEO bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 0.75, making the entire transaction reach 3,732 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 457,811. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 24, Company’s President and CEO bought 8,500 for 1.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,775. This particular insider is now the holder of 395,153 in total.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -38.46 while generating a return on equity of -69.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -18.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.10.

In the same vein, IZEA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.32, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [IZEA Worldwide Inc., IZEA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 7.86 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.

Raw Stochastic average of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 244.20% that was higher than 146.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

