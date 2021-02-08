Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) average volume reaches $1.33M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

By Zach King
Top Picks

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 05, 2021, Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.23% to $0.85. During the day, the stock rose to $0.93 and sunk to $0.85 before settling in for the price of $0.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KIQ posted a 52-week range of $0.44-$1.18.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6144, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5958.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.40, operating margin was +16.84 and Pretax Margin of +16.71.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Railroads industry. Kelso Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.27%, in contrast to 5.04% institutional ownership.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +16.22 while generating a return on equity of 33.37.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.66.

In the same vein, KIQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03.

Technical Analysis of Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Kelso Technologies Inc., KIQ]. Its last 5-days volume of 10.27 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.41 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.1284.

Raw Stochastic average of Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 205.22% that was higher than 101.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

