McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) volume hits 30.12 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Zach King
Top Picks

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) started the day on February 05, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.20% at $1.14. During the day, the stock rose to $1.18 and sunk to $1.09 before settling in for the price of $1.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MUX posted a 52-week range of $0.53-$1.60.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 20.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $403.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $324.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $486.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0256, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0682.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 448 employees. It has generated 261,203 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -133,364. The stock had 62.98 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -28.08, operating margin was -47.14 and Pretax Margin of -54.34.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. McEwen Mining Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 17.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 13, this organization’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER bought 8,000 shares at the rate of 1.31, making the entire transaction reach 10,480 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,000.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -51.06 while generating a return on equity of -12.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in the upcoming year.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.45.

In the same vein, MUX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX), its last 5-days Average volume was 19.31 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 10.6 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.1333.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 166.42% that was higher than 81.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Watch: What to Expect From Last Quarter?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PayPal (PYPL) tripled its profitability, completing what the company describes as its most profitable quarter ever. This was...
Read more

What is Driving NIO Inc (NIO)?

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle developer and manufacturer - got a boost from news that it may begin selling its vehicles in...
Read more

Before You Invest, Read this Insightful Snap Inc. (SNAP) Analysis

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
The company Snap Inc (SNAP) recently acquired a 3D human modeling company. It has a lot of potential for the online retail market. Still,...
Read more

Already Well-Valued For Its Quality: Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Trading Directions Zach King - 0
The first quarter fiscal year 2021 report was released by Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Tuesday, January 26. The company achieved earnings higher than Wall...
Read more

Related Stories

Top Picks

Coty Inc. (COTY) return on Assets touches -6.36: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Zach King - 0
Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) established initial surge of 10.89% at $7.64, as the Stock market unbolted on February 05, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Top Picks

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) EPS is poised to hit 0.06 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Zach King - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 05, 2021, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more
Top Picks

BP p.l.c. (BP) average volume reaches $17.12M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Zach King - 0
BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) open the trading on February 05, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.86% to $20.81. During the...
Read more
Top Picks

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Moves 0.09% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Zach King - 0
As on February 05, 2021, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.09% to $34.92. During the day, the...
Read more
Top Picks

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) latest performance of 6.48% is not what was on cards

Zach King - 0
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) established initial surge of 6.48% at $31.73, as the Stock market unbolted on February 05, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Top Picks

Inpixon (INPX) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $4.65M

Zach King - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 05, 2021, Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.19% to $1.60....
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.