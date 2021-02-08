Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) latest performance of 11.31% is not what was on cards

By Zach King
Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) open the trading on February 05, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 11.31% to $3.05. During the day, the stock rose to $4.2699 and sunk to $2.94 before settling in for the price of $2.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, METX posted a 52-week range of $1.71-$24.66.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -221.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $146.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.00.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 70.56%, in contrast to 7.00% institutional ownership.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -221.30%.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.41.

In the same vein, METX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.85.

Technical Analysis of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX)

[Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd., METX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 166.92% that was higher than 120.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

