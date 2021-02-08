Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) volume hits 24.09 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 05, 2021, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.60% to $26.60. During the day, the stock rose to $27.0999 and sunk to $26.31 before settling in for the price of $28.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPEN posted a 52-week range of $10.55-$32.39.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $544.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $460.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.04.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.20%, in contrast to 31.20% institutional ownership.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in the upcoming year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.32.

In the same vein, OPEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.53, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Opendoor Technologies Inc., OPEN]. Its last 5-days volume of 9.75 million indicated improvement to the volume of 6.79 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.10% While, its Average True Range was 2.25.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.89% that was lower than 98.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.