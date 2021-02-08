Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) volume hits 24.09 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Zach King
Top Picks

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 05, 2021, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.60% to $26.60. During the day, the stock rose to $27.0999 and sunk to $26.31 before settling in for the price of $28.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPEN posted a 52-week range of $10.55-$32.39.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $544.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $460.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.04.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.20%, in contrast to 31.20% institutional ownership.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in the upcoming year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.32.

In the same vein, OPEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.53, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Opendoor Technologies Inc., OPEN]. Its last 5-days volume of 9.75 million indicated improvement to the volume of 6.79 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.10% While, its Average True Range was 2.25.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.89% that was lower than 98.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Watch: What to Expect From Last Quarter?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PayPal (PYPL) tripled its profitability, completing what the company describes as its most profitable quarter ever. This was...
Read more

What is Driving NIO Inc (NIO)?

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle developer and manufacturer - got a boost from news that it may begin selling its vehicles in...
Read more

Before You Invest, Read this Insightful Snap Inc. (SNAP) Analysis

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
The company Snap Inc (SNAP) recently acquired a 3D human modeling company. It has a lot of potential for the online retail market. Still,...
Read more

Already Well-Valued For Its Quality: Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Trading Directions Zach King - 0
The first quarter fiscal year 2021 report was released by Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Tuesday, January 26. The company achieved earnings higher than Wall...
Read more

Related Stories

Top Picks

Vale S.A. (VALE) average volume reaches $32.38M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Zach King - 0
Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) established initial surge of 4.61% at $17.26, as the Stock market unbolted on February 05, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Top Picks

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Moves -1.44% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Zach King - 0
QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) open the trading on February 05, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.44% to $145.84. During the...
Read more
Top Picks

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) latest performance of 1.76% is not what was on cards

Zach King - 0
Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) started the day on February 05, 2021, with a price increase of 1.76% at $48.08. During the day, the...
Read more
Top Picks

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $5.78M

Zach King - 0
As on February 05, 2021, GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) started slowly as it slid -19.14% to $8.39. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more
Top Picks

Coty Inc. (COTY) return on Assets touches -6.36: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Zach King - 0
Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) established initial surge of 10.89% at $7.64, as the Stock market unbolted on February 05, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Top Picks

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) EPS is poised to hit 0.06 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Zach King - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 05, 2021, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.