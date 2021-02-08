Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) last month performance of 113.75% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on February 05, 2021, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.88% to $1.15. During the day, the stock rose to $1.24 and sunk to $1.12 before settling in for the price of $1.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHIP posted a 52-week range of $0.39-$7.18.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 112.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $77.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6945, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2227.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 35 workers. It has generated 2,276,289 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -307,842. The stock had 39.21 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.84, operating margin was +13.92 and Pretax Margin of -13.46.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.60%, in contrast to 5.10% institutional ownership.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -13.52 while generating a return on equity of -45.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in the upcoming year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.24, and its Beta score is 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.12.

In the same vein, SHIP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.93, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., SHIP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 12.1 million was lower the volume of 19.84 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.1372.

Raw Stochastic average of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 130.84% that was higher than 103.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

