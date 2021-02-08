Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) return on Assets touches -124.66: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on February 05, 2021, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) started slowly as it slid -20.10% to $6.68. During the day, the stock rose to $8.1312 and sunk to $6.195 before settling in for the price of $8.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SINO posted a 52-week range of $1.37-$11.30.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -10.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -60.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -111.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.32.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 19 employees. It has generated 326,798 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -822,645. The stock had 1.31 Receivables turnover and 0.50 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.71, operating margin was -36.10 and Pretax Margin of -271.46.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.00%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2019, the company posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.44. This company achieved a net margin of -251.73 while generating a return on equity of -122.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -111.00%.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.49.

In the same vein, SINO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.11.

Technical Analysis of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd., SINO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.35 million was better the volume of 1.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 264.66% that was higher than 170.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

