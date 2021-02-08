The key reasons why Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) is -54.28% away from 52-week high?

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX: RHE) started the day on February 05, 2021, with a price increase of 19.17% at $7.21. During the day, the stock rose to $7.49 and sunk to $5.80 before settling in for the price of $6.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RHE posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$15.77.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 43.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 79.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.82.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 12 employees. It has generated 1,184,353 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 286,706. The stock had 2.41 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.25, operating margin was +0.98 and Pretax Margin of +24.21.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. Regional Health Properties Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.58%, in contrast to 5.00% institutional ownership.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +24.21 while generating a return on equity of 54.48.

Regional Health Properties Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 79.50%.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX: RHE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.84.

In the same vein, RHE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.80.

Technical Analysis of Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX: RHE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.62 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.04 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.74% While, its Average True Range was 1.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 196.12% that was higher than 167.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.