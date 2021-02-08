The key reasons why Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is 10.71% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) started the day on February 05, 2021, with a price increase of 12.13% at $43.72. During the day, the stock rose to $46.298 and sunk to $37.1949 before settling in for the price of $38.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SKLZ posted a 52-week range of $9.81-$39.49.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $291.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.51.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. Skillz Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.16%, in contrast to 29.80% institutional ownership.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 64.69.

Technical Analysis of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.24 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 7.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.34% While, its Average True Range was 3.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.19% that was higher than 94.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

