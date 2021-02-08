The key reasons why SOS Limited (SOS) is -18.66% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 05, 2021, SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) set off with pace as it heaved 11.49% to $3.88. During the day, the stock rose to $4.35 and sunk to $3.60 before settling in for the price of $3.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOS posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$4.77.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -7.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $169.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.05.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 163 employees. It has generated 246,294 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -60,847. The stock had 5.44 Receivables turnover and 0.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +85.34, operating margin was -69.18 and Pretax Margin of -15.76.

SOS Limited (SOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. SOS Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.89%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

SOS Limited (SOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2018, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by -$1.55. This company achieved a net margin of -24.70 while generating a return on equity of -331.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SOS Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.60%.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SOS Limited (SOS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.46, and its Beta score is 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.81.

In the same vein, SOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25.

Technical Analysis of SOS Limited (SOS)

Going through the that latest performance of [SOS Limited, SOS]. Its last 5-days volume of 22.88 million was inferior to the volume of 24.03 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of SOS Limited (SOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 132.58% that was lower than 198.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.