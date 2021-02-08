Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) EPS growth this year is 40.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on February 05, 2021, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.31% to $2.38. During the day, the stock rose to $2.51 and sunk to $2.30 before settling in for the price of $2.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TYME posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$4.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $130.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $294.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.27.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.20%, in contrast to 13.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 1.69, making the entire transaction reach 33,786 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,898,546. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 20,000 for 2.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 41,426. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,918,546 in total.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -153.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48.

In the same vein, TYME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tyme Technologies Inc., TYME], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 76.22 million was better the volume of 18.2 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 350.05% that was higher than 153.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.