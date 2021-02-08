Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) 14-day ATR is 0.28: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on February 05, 2021, Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) started slowly as it slid -6.64% to $2.11. During the day, the stock rose to $2.2865 and sunk to $2.05 before settling in for the price of $2.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VTNR posted a 52-week range of $0.40-$3.14.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -8.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $103.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.69.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 255 employees. It has generated 726,069 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -32,569. The stock had 15.29 Receivables turnover and 1.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.10, operating margin was -1.70 and Pretax Margin of -3.36.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Vertex Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.10%, in contrast to 13.30% institutional ownership.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -4.49 while generating a return on equity of -15.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vertex Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.79.

In the same vein, VTNR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Vertex Energy Inc., VTNR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.52 million was lower the volume of 7.11 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 238.38% that was higher than 130.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

