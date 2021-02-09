Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) is predicted to post EPS of -0.11 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 08, 2021, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) set off with pace as it heaved 31.40% to $3.39. During the day, the stock rose to $3.50 and sunk to $2.62 before settling in for the price of $2.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABEO posted a 52-week range of $0.99-$4.34.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $318.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.18.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 34.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 19, this organization’s Director sold 207,117 shares at the rate of 2.08, making the entire transaction reach 431,218 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,599,292. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 15, Company’s Director sold 81,283 for 2.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 164,086. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,806,409 in total.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -48.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in the upcoming year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 45.50.

In the same vein, ABEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Abeona Therapeutics Inc., ABEO]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.48 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.62 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 144.36% that was higher than 96.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

