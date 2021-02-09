AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) last month volatility was 14.45%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on 2/8/2021, AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 14.19% to $1.69 before settling in for the price of $1.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIKI posted a 52-week range of $0.47-$5.46.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 57.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -282.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $60.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9638, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7887.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3 employees. It has generated 3,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -63166.67 and Pretax Margin of -46477.78.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. AIkido Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.62%, in contrast to 13.10% institutional ownership.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -46477.78 while generating a return on equity of -36.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AIkido Pharma Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -282.90%.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 59.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6775.02.

In the same vein, AIKI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.75.

Technical Analysis of AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AIkido Pharma Inc., AIKI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.66 million was lower the volume of 22.04 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.2088.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 213.64% that was higher than 127.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.