Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) went up 13.80% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) started the day on February 08, 2021, with a price increase of 13.80% at $6.68. During the day, the stock rose to $6.68 and sunk to $6.0101 before settling in for the price of $5.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AQMS posted a 52-week range of $0.33-$7.65.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $401.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.54.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 23 employees. It has generated 211,913 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,947,609. The stock had 0.53 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -408.80, operating margin was -839.02 and Pretax Margin of -921.07.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Waste Management Industry. Aqua Metals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 22.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 04, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 41,773 shares at the rate of 3.36, making the entire transaction reach 140,357 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 380,841. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 04, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 69,874 for 3.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 234,777. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,092,873 in total.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -919.06 while generating a return on equity of -89.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aqua Metals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 573.91.

In the same vein, AQMS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.2 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 153.48% that was higher than 135.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

