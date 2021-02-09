Canaan Inc. (CAN) Moves 17.28% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
As on February 08, 2021, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 17.28% to $7.06. During the day, the stock rose to $7.15 and sunk to $6.6214 before settling in for the price of $6.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CAN posted a 52-week range of $1.76-$8.69.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -945.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $156.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $131.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.15.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 333 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 618,268 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -449,595. The stock had 8.90 Receivables turnover and 1.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -37.10, operating margin was -74.04 and Pretax Margin of -72.72.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -72.72 while generating a return on equity of -222.53.

Canaan Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -945.00%.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canaan Inc. (CAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.68.

In the same vein, CAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.92.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Canaan Inc., CAN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 10.27 million was lower the volume of 11.33 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Canaan Inc. (CAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 117.42% that was lower than 131.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

