CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Open at price of $7.78: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) open the trading on February 08, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -10.34% to $7.28. During the day, the stock rose to $7.87 and sunk to $7.25 before settling in for the price of $8.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CBAT posted a 52-week range of $0.36-$11.40.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -278.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $553.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.90.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 58 employees. It has generated 59,343 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -28,790. The stock had 1.12 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.80, operating margin was -34.97 and Pretax Margin of -48.90.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 60.17%, in contrast to 0.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 03, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 2,151,017 shares at the rate of 0.48, making the entire transaction reach 1,032,488 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,702,615. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03, Company’s CEO bought 2,062,619 for 0.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 990,057. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,726,705 in total.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2010 suggests? It has posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.04) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -48.51 while generating a return on equity of -154.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -278.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.64.

In the same vein, CBAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14.

Technical Analysis of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

[CBAK Energy Technology Inc., CBAT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.99% that was lower than 203.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Watch: What to Expect From Last Quarter?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PayPal (PYPL) tripled its profitability, completing what the company describes as its most profitable quarter ever. This was...
Read more

What is Driving NIO Inc (NIO)?

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle developer and manufacturer - got a boost from news that it may begin selling its vehicles in...
Read more

Before You Invest, Read this Insightful Snap Inc. (SNAP) Analysis

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
The company Snap Inc (SNAP) recently acquired a 3D human modeling company. It has a lot of potential for the online retail market. Still,...
Read more

Already Well-Valued For Its Quality: Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Trading Directions Zach King - 0
The first quarter fiscal year 2021 report was released by Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Tuesday, January 26. The company achieved earnings higher than Wall...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

The key reasons why United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is -46.39% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) started the day on February 08, 2021, with a price increase of 5.24% at $44.35. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) performance over the last week is recorded 21.15%

Sana Meer - 0
As on February 08, 2021, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.96% to $3.15. During the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) 14-day ATR is 1.09: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer - 0
Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) flaunted slowness of -1.94% at $8.61, as the Stock market unbolted on February 08, 2021. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.30: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 08, 2021, LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) set off with pace as it heaved 4.65% to...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Tengasco Inc. (TGC) last month volatility was 33.19%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer - 0
Tengasco Inc. (AMEX: TGC) open the trading on February 08, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 4.72% to $2.44. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) volume hits 1.54 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) started the day on February 08, 2021, with a price increase of 6.01% at $7.23. During the day,...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.