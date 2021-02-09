Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) recent quarterly performance of 142.57% is not showing the real picture

By Steve Mayer
As on February 08, 2021, Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.81% to $2.45. During the day, the stock rose to $2.53 and sunk to $2.36 before settling in for the price of $2.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DARE posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$3.85.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $102.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.23.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.30%, in contrast to 5.70% institutional ownership.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of -398.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in the upcoming year.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27.

In the same vein, DARE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.90, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dare Bioscience Inc., DARE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.48 million was lower the volume of 5.56 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 137.09% that was higher than 120.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

