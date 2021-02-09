Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.47M

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) open the trading on February 08, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 11.03% to $0.86. During the day, the stock rose to $0.88 and sunk to $0.80 before settling in for the price of $0.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNN posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$0.83.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $626.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $614.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $553.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6410, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4677.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 65 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -100.41, operating margin was -155.26 and Pretax Margin of -148.50.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Uranium industry. Denison Mines Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.00%, in contrast to 7.30% institutional ownership.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2017 suggests? It has posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -116.67 while generating a return on equity of -8.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 49.85.

In the same vein, DNN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

[Denison Mines Corp., DNN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.0675.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.67% that was lower than 85.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.