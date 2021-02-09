Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) return on Assets touches -36.54: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) started the day on February 08, 2021, with a price increase of 6.69% at $6.22. During the day, the stock rose to $6.4043 and sunk to $5.95 before settling in for the price of $5.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBON posted a 52-week range of $3.80-$14.95.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $525.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.13.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 212 workers. It has generated 380,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -147,747. The stock had 3.22 Receivables turnover and 0.94 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -28.02, operating margin was -46.43 and Pretax Margin of -37.29.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.69%, in contrast to 0.80% institutional ownership.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -38.88 while generating a return on equity of -106.61.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.37.

Technical Analysis of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.33 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.36% that was lower than 116.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

