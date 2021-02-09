Energous Corporation (WATT) is predicted to post EPS of -0.13 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on February 08, 2021, Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 14.25% to $4.33. During the day, the stock rose to $4.90 and sunk to $3.83 before settling in for the price of $3.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WATT posted a 52-week range of $0.61-$4.69.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $195.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.67.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 51 employees. It has generated 3,924 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -752,923. The stock had 3.72 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -19390.09 and Pretax Margin of -19185.83.

Energous Corporation (WATT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Energous Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 14.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 04, this organization’s Senior Vice President & CFO sold 4,471 shares at the rate of 1.89, making the entire transaction reach 8,450 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 277,519. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 04, Company’s Senior VP, Product Marketing sold 3,682 for 1.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,959. This particular insider is now the holder of 269,611 in total.

Energous Corporation (WATT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -19185.83 while generating a return on equity of -205.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energous Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in the upcoming year.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energous Corporation (WATT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 653.11.

In the same vein, WATT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.92, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energous Corporation (WATT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Energous Corporation, WATT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.54 million was lower the volume of 6.77 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Energous Corporation (WATT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.59% that was lower than 111.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Watch: What to Expect From Last Quarter?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PayPal (PYPL) tripled its profitability, completing what the company describes as its most profitable quarter ever. This was...
Read more

What is Driving NIO Inc (NIO)?

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle developer and manufacturer - got a boost from news that it may begin selling its vehicles in...
Read more

Before You Invest, Read this Insightful Snap Inc. (SNAP) Analysis

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
The company Snap Inc (SNAP) recently acquired a 3D human modeling company. It has a lot of potential for the online retail market. Still,...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.24

Steve Mayer - 0
Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) started the day on February 08, 2021, with a price increase of 10.40% at $1.38. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) EPS is poised to hit -0.78 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer - 0
Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) established initial surge of 4.20% at $3.72, as the Stock market unbolted on February 08, 2021. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) last week performance was 20.00%

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 08, 2021, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) set off with pace as it heaved 16.13%...
Read more
Markets

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) 20 Days SMA touch 12.48%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
Chico's FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) open the trading on February 08, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 5.68% to $2.42. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.55 million

Steve Mayer - 0
Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) started the day on February 08, 2021, with a price increase of 8.80% at $1.36. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Markets

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) recent quarterly performance of 142.57% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
As on February 08, 2021, Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.81% to $2.45. During the day,...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.