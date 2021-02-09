ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) average volume reaches $9.09M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

By Zach King
ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) open the trading on February 08, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.51% to $17.65. During the day, the stock rose to $17.67 and sunk to $17.49 before settling in for the price of $17.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IBN posted a 52-week range of $6.86-$17.56.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 9.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 188.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.45 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.39 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.26.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 97354 workers. It has generated 15,126,685 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +15.39 and Pretax Margin of +12.37.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. ICICI Bank Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.40%, in contrast to 18.80% institutional ownership.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +6.37 while generating a return on equity of 8.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

ICICI Bank Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 188.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in the upcoming year.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.66, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.93.

In the same vein, IBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

[ICICI Bank Limited, IBN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 98.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.15% that was higher than 41.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

