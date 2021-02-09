Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) volume hits 9.25 million: A New Opening for Investors

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) flaunted slowness of -1.80% at $32.75, as the Stock market unbolted on February 08, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $34.83 and sunk to $32.15 before settling in for the price of $33.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LAZR posted a 52-week range of $9.45-$47.80.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $218.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.78.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Luminar Technologies Inc. industry. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 11.60% institutional ownership.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 603.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 104531.45.

In the same vein, LAZR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Luminar Technologies Inc., LAZR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 7.79 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.85% While, its Average True Range was 2.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.59% that was lower than 125.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.