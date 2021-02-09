Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Moves 3.78% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) started the day on February 08, 2021, with a price increase of 3.78% at $72.41. During the day, the stock rose to $75.48 and sunk to $68.82 before settling in for the price of $69.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NNOX posted a 52-week range of $20.25-$94.81.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.31.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.49%, in contrast to 11.80% institutional ownership.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.23) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 40.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.93.

Technical Analysis of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.17 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.46 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.01% While, its Average True Range was 8.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 179.13% that was higher than 140.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.