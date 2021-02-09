NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) 14-day ATR is 0.15: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on February 08, 2021, NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 9.09% to $1.44. During the day, the stock rose to $1.48 and sunk to $1.35 before settling in for the price of $1.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAOV posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$3.50.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0237, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2613.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10 employees. It has generated 53,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -579,400. The stock had 3.87 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.02, operating margin was -971.89 and Pretax Margin of -1096.42.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. NanoVibronix Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 7.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 29, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 0.79, making the entire transaction reach 7,887 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2019, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -1093.21 while generating a return on equity of -639.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NanoVibronix Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.10%.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 47.09.

In the same vein, NAOV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.99.

Technical Analysis of NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NanoVibronix Inc., NAOV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.21 million was lower the volume of 6.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.1620.

Raw Stochastic average of NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 151.10% that was higher than 126.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

