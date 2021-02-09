New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) volume hits 1.54 million: A New Opening for Investors

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) started the day on February 08, 2021, with a price increase of 6.01% at $7.23. During the day, the stock rose to $7.78 and sunk to $6.57 before settling in for the price of $6.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GBR posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$30.99.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -16.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -123.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.80.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 24 employees. It has generated 118,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -470,400. The stock had 0.14 Receivables turnover and 0.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -16.27, operating margin was -86.10 and Pretax Margin of -398.64.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. New Concept Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.63%, in contrast to 1.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 05, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 6.69, making the entire transaction reach 133,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,770,000. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 04, Company’s 10% Owner sold 50,000 for 6.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 345,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,790,000 in total.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -398.64 while generating a return on equity of -65.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

New Concept Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -123.30%.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 38.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 187.26.

In the same vein, GBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.99 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.45% While, its Average True Range was 3.14.

Raw Stochastic average of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1,063.90% that was higher than 434.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.