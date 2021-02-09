No matter how cynical the overall market is Citigroup Inc. (C) performance over the last week is recorded 8.93%

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) open the trading on February 08, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.71% to $63.65. During the day, the stock rose to $63.71 and sunk to $62.85 before settling in for the price of $62.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, C posted a 52-week range of $32.00-$80.76.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.08 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.08 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $132.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.60.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 209000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +15.94 and Pretax Margin of +15.75.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. Citigroup Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 76.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 14, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 44.09, making the entire transaction reach 440,857 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,438. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 14, Company’s Director sold 485 for 102.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,829. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.34) by $0.74. This company achieved a net margin of +12.80 while generating a return on equity of 5.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.90% and is forecasted to reach 8.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.28% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Citigroup Inc. (C). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.04, and its Beta score is 1.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.28.

In the same vein, C’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.88, a figure that is expected to reach 1.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc. (C)

[Citigroup Inc., C] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.35% While, its Average True Range was 1.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Citigroup Inc. (C) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.23% that was lower than 38.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.