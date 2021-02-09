Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Li Auto Inc. (LI) last week performance was -5.24%

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on February 08, 2021, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) started slowly as it slid -0.13% to $30.36. During the day, the stock rose to $30.53 and sunk to $29.76 before settling in for the price of $30.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LI posted a 52-week range of $14.31-$47.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -119.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $836.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $460.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.54.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2628 employees. It has generated 15,660 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -133,149. The stock had 0.32 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -34.25, operating margin was -647.24 and Pretax Margin of -793.04.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Li Auto Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 10.20% institutional ownership.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -850.27 while generating a return on equity of -65.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -119.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in the upcoming year.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Li Auto Inc. (LI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 31.98.

In the same vein, LI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Li Auto Inc. (LI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Li Auto Inc., LI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 15.96 million was lower the volume of 22.88 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.81% While, its Average True Range was 1.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Li Auto Inc. (LI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.06% that was lower than 89.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

