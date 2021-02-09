Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) last week performance was 1.42%

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) started the day on February 08, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.49% at $55.05. During the day, the stock rose to $55.48 and sunk to $54.79 before settling in for the price of $55.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VZ posted a 52-week range of $48.84-$61.95.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.14 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.14 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $227.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $58.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.86.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 133200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.06, operating margin was +22.45 and Pretax Margin of +18.68.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Verizon Communications Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.03%, in contrast to 66.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 02, this organization’s EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff sold 10,411 shares at the rate of 57.73, making the entire transaction reach 601,027 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,771. Preceding that transaction, on May 01, Company’s SVP & Controller sold 10,744 for 57.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 613,429. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,201 in total.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.17) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +13.88 while generating a return on equity of 27.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.80% and is forecasted to reach 5.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.81, and its Beta score is 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.80.

In the same vein, VZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.30, a figure that is expected to reach 1.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), its last 5-days Average volume was 15.52 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 20.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.03% that was higher than 14.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

