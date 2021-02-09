Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) 14-day ATR is 7.96: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) flaunted slowness of -5.96% at $121.23, as the Stock market unbolted on February 08, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $127.99 and sunk to $116.46 before settling in for the price of $128.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PENN posted a 52-week range of $3.75-$129.00.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -60.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $138.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $92.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.64.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 28300 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.56, operating margin was +5.96 and Pretax Margin of -23.31.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Penn National Gaming Inc. industry. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 89.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 15, this organization’s SVP and CAO sold 11,831 shares at the rate of 104.51, making the entire transaction reach 1,236,458 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,320. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 05, Company’s Director sold 6,579 for 82.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 539,865. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,344 in total.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.24) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -18.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -60.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.49 in the upcoming year.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 101.09.

In the same vein, PENN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Penn National Gaming Inc., PENN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 4.81 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.98% While, its Average True Range was 8.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.01% that was higher than 63.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.