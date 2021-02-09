Qudian Inc. (QD) PE Ratio stood at $14.81: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) open the trading on 2/8/2021, with great promise as it jumped 6.67% to $3.20 before settling in for the price of $3.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QD posted a 52-week range of $1.17-$3.07.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 225.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 145.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $253.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $126.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $543.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.62.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 947 employees. It has generated 1,367,521 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 498,850. The stock had 0.73 Receivables turnover and 0.52 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +89.41, operating margin was +43.01 and Pretax Margin of +43.48.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Credit Services industry. Qudian Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 31.80% institutional ownership.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.04) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +36.48 while generating a return on equity of 28.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Qudian Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 145.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Qudian Inc. (QD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.81, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.08.

In the same vein, QD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Qudian Inc. (QD)

[Qudian Inc., QD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Qudian Inc. (QD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.08% that was higher than 87.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

