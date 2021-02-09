Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) last month performance of 62.05% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on February 08, 2021, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) got off with the flyer as it spiked 12.08% to $2.69. During the day, the stock rose to $2.75 and sunk to $2.30 before settling in for the price of $2.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCON posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$5.55.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.58.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 134 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 69,788 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,425. The stock had 0.70 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.81, operating margin was -30.68 and Pretax Margin of -30.87.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Recon Technology Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 53.60%, in contrast to 1.70% institutional ownership.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -29.27 while generating a return on equity of -18.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Recon Technology Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in the upcoming year.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.88.

In the same vein, RCON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Recon Technology Ltd., RCON], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.56 million was better the volume of 2.47 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 163.85% that was higher than 127.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

