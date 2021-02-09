Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) latest performance of 4.38% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 08, 2021, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) set off with pace as it heaved 4.38% to $52.24. During the day, the stock rose to $53.29 and sunk to $50.21 before settling in for the price of $50.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUV posted a 52-week range of $22.47-$58.83.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $590.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $588.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.55.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 57931 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -20.89, operating margin was -42.18 and Pretax Margin of -47.04.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Airlines industry. Southwest Airlines Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.25%, in contrast to 77.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s EVP, Daily Operations sold 15,166 shares at the rate of 46.80, making the entire transaction reach 709,790 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 42,567. Preceding that transaction, on May 29, Company’s EVP & Chief Revenue Officer sold 210 for 32.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,878. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,032 in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.68) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of -33.97 while generating a return on equity of -32.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in the upcoming year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.68.

In the same vein, LUV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.31, a figure that is expected to reach -1.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Going through the that latest performance of [Southwest Airlines Co., LUV]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.96 million indicated improvement to the volume of 7.74 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.14% While, its Average True Range was 1.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.89% that was higher than 38.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.