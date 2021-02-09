Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.53

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) open the trading on February 08, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 23.61% to $3.56. During the day, the stock rose to $3.90 and sunk to $3.02 before settling in for the price of $2.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYPR posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$3.09.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -24.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $73.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.19.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 630 workers. It has generated 139,510 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,268. The stock had 9.22 Receivables turnover and 1.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.24, operating margin was -4.32 and Pretax Margin of -4.50.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Sypris Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.00%, in contrast to 6.10% institutional ownership.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2019 suggests? It has posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.01) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -4.49 while generating a return on equity of -27.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sypris Solutions Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.80%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -24.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.87, and its Beta score is 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88.

In the same vein, SYPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09.

Technical Analysis of Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR)

[Sypris Solutions Inc., SYPR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 171.91% that was higher than 99.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.