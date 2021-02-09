The key reasons why Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is -87.92% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) open the trading on February 08, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 8.96% to $2.31. During the day, the stock rose to $2.35 and sunk to $2.0716 before settling in for the price of $2.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOPS posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$19.13.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 78.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -52.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $93.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.20.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1 employees. It has generated 245,680 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -54,918. The stock had 69.93 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.49, operating margin was +24.58 and Pretax Margin of -23.53.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -22.35 while generating a return on equity of -14.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in the upcoming year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.36.

In the same vein, TOPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -114.05, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

[Top Ships Inc., TOPS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 65.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 131.68% that was higher than 100.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Watch: What to Expect From Last Quarter?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PayPal (PYPL) tripled its profitability, completing what the company describes as its most profitable quarter ever. This was...
Read more

What is Driving NIO Inc (NIO)?

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle developer and manufacturer - got a boost from news that it may begin selling its vehicles in...
Read more

Before You Invest, Read this Insightful Snap Inc. (SNAP) Analysis

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
The company Snap Inc (SNAP) recently acquired a 3D human modeling company. It has a lot of potential for the online retail market. Still,...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) last month volatility was 14.45%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer - 0
As on 2/8/2021, AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 14.19% to $1.69 before settling in for the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) volume hits 14.02 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) established initial surge of 3.51% at $56.25, as the Stock market unbolted on February 08, 2021. During the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Open at price of $54.71: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 08, 2021, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.34%...
Read more
Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) performance over the last week is recorded 39.17%

Sana Meer - 0
Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) started the day on February 08, 2021, with a price increase of 36.89% at $1.67. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Analyst Insights

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) 14-day ATR is 0.15: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer - 0
As on February 08, 2021, NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 9.09% to $1.44. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $5.04: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer - 0
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) flaunted slowness of -9.68% at $2.80, as the Stock market unbolted on February 08, 2021....
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.