The key reasons why United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is -46.39% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) started the day on February 08, 2021, with a price increase of 5.24% at $44.35. During the day, the stock rose to $44.64 and sunk to $42.22 before settling in for the price of $42.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAL posted a 52-week range of $17.80-$82.72.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $311.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $311.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.62.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 87887 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -55.46, operating margin was -58.45 and Pretax Margin of -57.45.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Airlines Industry. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 59.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 08, this organization’s Director bought 1,900 shares at the rate of 49.00, making the entire transaction reach 93,091 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,042. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 25, Company’s EVP HR and Labor Relations sold 5,870 for 45.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 266,865. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,602 in total.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$7 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$6.64) by -$0.36. This company achieved a net margin of -46.04 while generating a return on equity of -80.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -3.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.30% and is forecasted to reach 3.35 in the upcoming year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91.

In the same vein, UAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -25.37, a figure that is expected to reach -6.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL), its last 5-days Average volume was 14.5 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 14.61 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.69% While, its Average True Range was 1.68.

Raw Stochastic average of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.82% that was lower than 56.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

