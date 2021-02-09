United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) volume hits 10.88 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Zach King
As on 2/8/2021, United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.57% to $10.06 before settling in for the price of $9.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UMC posted a 52-week range of $2.10-$10.61.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.44 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.16 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.04.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 19929 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.05, operating margin was +8.91 and Pretax Margin of +15.79.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +16.51 while generating a return on equity of 13.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $45.11, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.33.

In the same vein, UMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [United Microelectronics Corporation, UMC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.22 million was lower the volume of 8.5 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.77% that was lower than 69.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

