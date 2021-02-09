VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.68M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 08, 2021, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) set off with pace as it heaved 9.08% to $15.13. During the day, the stock rose to $15.41 and sunk to $13.42 before settling in for the price of $13.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VVPR posted a 52-week range of $0.59-$24.33.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -49.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -252.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $264.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.04.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 204 employees. It has generated 238,775 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.44, operating margin was +1.12 and Pretax Margin of -9.01.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Solar industry. VivoPower International PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.75%, in contrast to 2.60% institutional ownership.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -10.48.

VivoPower International PLC’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -252.90%.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VivoPower International PLC (VVPR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.44.

In the same vein, VVPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36.

Technical Analysis of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

Going through the that latest performance of [VivoPower International PLC, VVPR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.94 million was inferior to the volume of 1.81 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.65% While, its Average True Range was 1.87.

Raw Stochastic average of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 145.45% that was lower than 169.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.