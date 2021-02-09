Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) is 110.10% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) established initial surge of 40.58% at $12.16, as the Stock market unbolted on February 08, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $12.95 and sunk to $11.36 before settling in for the price of $8.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WPRT posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$8.87.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.74.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1294 workers. It has generated 313,101 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 193. The stock had 4.99 Receivables turnover and 1.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.81, operating margin was -7.34 and Pretax Margin of -8.05.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. industry. Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.69%, in contrast to 18.47% institutional ownership.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +0.06 while generating a return on equity of 0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.86.

In the same vein, WPRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Westport Fuel Systems Inc., WPRT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 5.11 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.11% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 170.96% that was higher than 99.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

