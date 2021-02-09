ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.59

By Shaun Noe
Company News

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) established initial surge of 5.14% at $2.66, as the Stock market unbolted on February 05, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $2.8289 and sunk to $2.53 before settling in for the price of $2.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNET posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$4.75.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 8.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 91.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.38.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 449 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.17, operating margin was -2.91 and Pretax Margin of -2.10.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. industry. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.54%, in contrast to 5.90% institutional ownership.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.17 while generating a return on equity of -13.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 91.70%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 44.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 219.63.

In the same vein, CNET’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19.

Technical Analysis of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., CNET]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 13.37 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.48% that was lower than 176.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

