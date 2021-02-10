AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $410.46K

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) open the trading on February 09, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 6.23% to $38.21. During the day, the stock rose to $38.77 and sunk to $34.75 before settling in for the price of $35.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APPH posted a 52-week range of $9.61-$42.90.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.61.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Farm Products industry. AppHarvest Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.70%, in contrast to 9.80% institutional ownership.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AppHarvest Inc. (APPH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.97.

In the same vein, APPH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27.

Technical Analysis of AppHarvest Inc. (APPH)

[AppHarvest Inc., APPH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.80% While, its Average True Range was 4.50.

Raw Stochastic average of AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 183.90% that was higher than 99.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.