Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) last month volatility was 4.30%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on February 09, 2021, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) started slowly as it slid -1.80% to $17.49. During the day, the stock rose to $17.74 and sunk to $17.27 before settling in for the price of $17.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COG posted a 52-week range of $13.06-$22.67.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $398.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $391.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.44.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 274 employees. It has generated 7,246,237 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,485,657. The stock had 4.90 Receivables turnover and 0.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.86, operating margin was +40.09 and Pretax Margin of +45.34.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 30, this organization’s Sr. Vice President, Marketing sold 75,000 shares at the rate of 16.49, making the entire transaction reach 1,236,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 247,227. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 18, Company’s Vice Pres, Admin & Corp Sec sold 532 for 16.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,935. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,856 in total.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +34.30 while generating a return on equity of 32.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 45.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.75, and its Beta score is 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.09.

In the same vein, COG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, COG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.97 million was better the volume of 5.75 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.20% that was higher than 40.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.