Cango Inc. (CANG) volume hits 1.05 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Zach King
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 09, 2021, Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.40% to $14.64. During the day, the stock rose to $15.09 and sunk to $14.12 before settling in for the price of $15.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CANG posted a 52-week range of $4.20-$19.60.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.40.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3189 workers. It has generated 65,352 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,740. The stock had 0.49 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.83, operating margin was +24.40 and Pretax Margin of +33.94.

Cango Inc. (CANG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by $1.75. This company achieved a net margin of +27.15 while generating a return on equity of 7.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cango Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in the upcoming year.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cango Inc. (CANG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.55.

In the same vein, CANG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cango Inc. (CANG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cango Inc., CANG]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.99 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.94 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.39% While, its Average True Range was 1.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Cango Inc. (CANG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 286.63% that was higher than 144.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

