China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) is 45.93% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on February 09, 2021, China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) started slowly as it slid -2.11% to $2.32. During the day, the stock rose to $2.44 and sunk to $2.09 before settling in for the price of $2.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHNR posted a 52-week range of $0.58-$6.04.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 9.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $67.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.28.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 10 workers. It has generated 187,688 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -81,695. The stock had 5.63 Receivables turnover and 1.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.67, operating margin was -43.17 and Pretax Margin of -43.53.

China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. China Natural Resources Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 72.40%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -43.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

China Natural Resources Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.60%.

China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 23.98.

In the same vein, CHNR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00.

Technical Analysis of China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [China Natural Resources Inc., CHNR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.71 million was lower the volume of 2.79 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.06% that was lower than 114.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.