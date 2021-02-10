CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) last month performance of 24.37% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) open the trading on February 08, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 18.40% to $1.48. During the day, the stock rose to $1.59 and sunk to $1.28 before settling in for the price of $1.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CYRN posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$1.97.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $80.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1095, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1259.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 226 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 154,802 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -72,653. The stock had 13.14 Receivables turnover and 0.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.99, operating margin was -46.51 and Pretax Margin of -47.22.

CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. CYREN Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 67.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 25, this organization’s VP, Human Resources sold 2,019 shares at the rate of 1.19, making the entire transaction reach 2,403 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,440. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 26, Company’s VP of Sales, EMEA sold 27,686 for 1.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 31,562. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,946 in total.

CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -46.93 while generating a return on equity of -63.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

CYREN Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CYREN Ltd. (CYRN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.13.

In the same vein, CYRN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CYREN Ltd. (CYRN)

[CYREN Ltd., CYRN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.1389.

Raw Stochastic average of CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.82% that was lower than 111.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.