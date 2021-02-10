Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 10.32 million

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) started the day on February 08, 2021, with a price increase of 17.93% at $11.18. During the day, the stock rose to $11.2536 and sunk to $9.55 before settling in for the price of $9.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DVAX posted a 52-week range of $1.80-$12.44.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 26.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.86.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 231 employees. It has generated 152,463 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -660,606. The stock had 5.59 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.47, operating margin was -338.44 and Pretax Margin of -433.29.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.76%, in contrast to 81.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 42,155 shares at the rate of 10.64, making the entire transaction reach 448,529 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 86,485. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 17, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 50,000 for 11.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 554,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 127,266 in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -433.29 while generating a return on equity of -427.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in the upcoming year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 33.14.

In the same vein, DVAX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX), its last 5-days Average volume was 11.82 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 9.24 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.62% While, its Average True Range was 1.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 225.86% that was higher than 118.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

