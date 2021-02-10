Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $202.12K

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) started the day on February 09, 2021, with a price increase of 54.24% at $2.73. During the day, the stock rose to $3.29 and sunk to $1.8981 before settling in for the price of $1.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EAST posted a 52-week range of $0.92-$3.70.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 71.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.42.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 89 workers. It has generated 175,243 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -189,979. The stock had 13.05 Receivables turnover and 0.50 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.11, operating margin was -85.16 and Pretax Margin of -108.41.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Beverages – Wineries & Distilleries Industry. Eastside Distilling Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.20%, in contrast to 24.20% institutional ownership.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -108.41 while generating a return on equity of -129.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eastside Distilling Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in the upcoming year.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.65.

In the same vein, EAST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.51, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.28 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.57 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 181.46% that was higher than 106.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.